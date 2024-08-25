At 68, Kerala actor Indrans appears for class VII equivalency exam

KANNUR : A confident-looking Indrans reached the Government HSS, Attakulangara, on Saturday with a purpose — to appear for the class VII equivalency exam being conducted by the State Literacy Mission.

With a smile on his face, the 68-year-old award-winning actor stepped into the classroom and walked towards the desk where his roll number, 4,84,309, was marked. He sat there waiting for the question paper, as his fellow candidates looked at in awe.

The actor, who has portrayed many roles with ease in his career spanning more than three decades, was a bit anxious about the exam. “I’m scared. I will write and see... What can I do in the middle of the shooting? I got only a short break to study. It was my family who taught me. The equivalence classes were held at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College High School,” Indrans told reporters before entering the exam hall. However, determination was writ large on Indran’s face — who had dropped out of school after class IV — in his pursuit of education.

Before attempting the questions, Indrans waved and smiled at the mediapersons gathered outside the hall. At 9.30am, he immersed himself in the question paper. Saturday’s exam comprised three language papers — English, Malayalam and Hindi. The exams concluded at 4.30pm.

Indrans and other candidates will be writing their social science, science and mathematics exams on Sunday. The outcome of the equivalency exam will be known within two weeks. A pass in the seventh standard equivalency exam, will qualify them to pursue the 10th standard equivalency exam.

Earlier, the mediapersons who had reached the school hounded Indrans with a volley of questions on the Justice Hema Committee report and its repercussions.

A cautious Indrans was careful in his reply to queries, stating that let the authorities probe into these matters. “Isn’t some spice required,” Indrans replied in his inimitable style when asked about committee report and allegation of Bengali actor against Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith. “People can say whatever they want about the chief minister or prime minister and it would spread like a wildfire. When accusations are made against those holding key posts, they get discussed immediately. I’m not aware of any details,” Indrans said on allegations against Ranith.

He also exuded confidence that no harm will happen to the film industry or anyone else. He also said the government will take appropriate action. “If there are any complaints, let the investigations proceed accordingly,” he said.