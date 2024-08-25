Dehradun Diary

Mandatory service for teachers in remote areas

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat announced in the state assembly that all future teachers appointed in the state will be required to serve for five years in remote area schools. The ministry is also considering a system for transferring teachers from easy-to-reach areas to remote areas and vice versa. Rawat stated that over 6,000 teachers have been transferred via counseling, and by September 10, the shortage of teachers in primary schools across the state will be resolved. Presenting the facts in the assembly, Rawat said that there are 12,516 lecturer posts, with 8,621 being government servants.

Japanese disciple to succeed Pilot Baba

The successor of renowned spiritual leader, mahayogi Pilot Baba, mahamandaleshwar of the Shri Panchadashnam Juna Akhara, who passed away on Tuesday, has been announced on Friday. The Juna Akhara has declared Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, a Japanese disciple of Pilot Baba, as his successor. This marks a new chapter in the spiritual leadership of the organization. Spiritual leader, Pilot Baba, who passed away at 86, left behind a vast wealth and a significant global following. His devotees are predominantly found in Russia, Ukraine, and Japan.

Chardham yatra sees sharp decline

The Chardham Yatra has witnessed a significant drop in the number of pilgrims this year, with a decline of over 4.5 lakh pilgrims as compared to 2023. The primary cause of this decline is the destruction wrought by intense rainfall at Kedarnath Dham, resulting in the blockade of the Kedarnath route. The official figures say, till August 24, 2023, 37.29 lakh pilgrims had visited the four dhams - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. In contrast, till August 24, 2024, only 32.73 lakh pilgrims have visited the dhams, a decline of over 4.5 lakh. A K Srivastava, Coordinator to Chardham Yatra Administration, stated that the motorable road beyond Sonprayag is blocked.