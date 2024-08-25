Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief accused of harassing Bengali actor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra raised allegations of sexual misconduct against the Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman, demands mounted from various corners — political parties, Left-leaning cultural leaders, film personalities and youth organisations—for Ranjith’s resignation.

Hectic parleys are being held as the government buys time to ensure a safe exit for the academy chairman. Top government sources said that the ball is now in the court of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Saturday, the government found itself in a tight spot after Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan defended Ranjith, saying he’s a brilliant director and the probe will be conducted if there’s a formal complaint. Though he later made a U-turn by posting a “corrected” statement, the damage was already done.

Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi, however, said a written complaint was not necessary to take action in cases of sexual harassment. She said the panel would seek a report from the government

CPI leader Annie Raja sought immediate removal of Ranjith from the post. Chalachithra Academy member N Arun said they expect government intervention.

‘GOVT MUST TAKE IT UP’

Sreelekha Mitra said that she would not come to Kerala leaving her work in Bengal and file a complaint. She asked the govt to take up the matter on her behalf.