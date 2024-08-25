TTD executive director says enough water for Tirumala till Dec 31

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Syamala Rao said all measures are being taken to tackle the water crisis in Tirumala. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said the total water available in Kumaradhara, Pasupudhara, Akashaganga, Gogarbha Dam, and Papavinasam is 4,592 lakh gallons. Kalyani Dam, which supplies water to meet the needs of Tirupati and Tirumala, has 5,608 lakh gallons of water, the officer added.

Pointing out that the daily demand of water in Tirumala stands at 42 lakh gallons, the EO explained that sufficient water is available for the next 130 days till December 31, including for Brahmotsavams.

Rao said he held discussions with the Tirupati Municipal Commissioner and Somasila project superintending engineer (SE) on August 22 (Thursday). Subsequently, the civic body chief agreed to supply 5 MLD (11 lakh gallons) to Tirumala. Further, it was decided that 25 lakh gallons of water will be supplied to Tirumala every day from Kalyani Dam shortly, the officer added.

The TTD Board has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for laying pipelines from Kailasgiri Reservoir to augment water supply to Tirupati Municipal Corporation. It has released the first installment of Rs 5.62 crore to the civic body to speed up the pipeline works. Through the project, 10 MLD water will be provided for TTD.

Rao asserted that water reserves in Kalyani Dam and Kailasagiri reservoir will improve as the northeast monsoon is expected to bring rains to the region in October, November and December. Earlier, the EO had held a meeting with the officials of TTD and TMC to discuss the water crisis.

TTD PREPARES FOR ANNUAL BRAHMOTSAVAM

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the Srivari Brahmotsavam to be held from October 4 to 12 this year, said TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao. A review meeting of senior officials of TTD was held on Saturday over the arrangements for the grand event. On October 4 evening, CM N Chandrababu Naidu will present official pattu vastrams to Srivaru. Rao said given the anticipated rush of devotees, special darshans to the Srivari temple have been canceled during the fete.