Bangladesh: Two more ISKCON members arrested, educational institutions desecrate tricolour

NEW DELHI: Two more members of ISKCON, Adinath Prabhu and Ranganath Das, were arrested on Saturday as they were carrying food for the jailed Chinmoy Das, the Kundaldham Monastery said.

There was no word from the local police, though.

Also, the bank accounts of 17 members of ISKCON were frozen in Bangladesh, including that of arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Amid mounting tensions between India and Bangladesh following continuing atrocities against the minorities there, some educational institutions in Bangladesh painted the Indian Tricolour on the floor and urged students to walk over them, sources said.

The emblem of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) was also desecrated. “A few educational institutions in Bangladesh saw the desecration of the Indian Tricolour — which was painted on the floor and students were urged to walk over them,” Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah told this newspaper.

The offending institutions included the Bogura Poly Technique Institute, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Dhaka University (Ganit Bhavan) and Noakhali Science and Technology University.

The family of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif, who was murdered near the court premises in Chittagong city amid protests over the denial of bail to Chinmoy Das, has filed a police complaint naming 31 individuals and 10-15 unidentified others. Those identified in the complaint are allegedly followers of Chinmoy Das.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said India needs to address his country’s longstanding concerns to improve bilateral ties. However, he remained optimistic about establishing a good relationship while accepting the reality in the post-August 5 situation.

“We want to remain optimistic that we would be able to establish a good relationship with India making sure that bilateral interests are protected,” Hossain said.

Notably, the arrest of Chinmoy Das on charges of treason has triggering protests by the minority community across Bangladesh. India has expressed strong criticism over the arrest and denial of bail to Das.