Chhattisgarh govt gives nod to 15K houses under Central scheme for surrendered Maoists

“The initiative will be a major step to let the surrendered Maoists living in the LWE affected areas and such families who are victims of violence join the mainstream. The 15,000 units to be built under the PMAY-G are not just houses but a symbol of dignity and security for them. Our government is swiftly implementing the scheme with complete transparency,” Deo said.

Amid the renewed strategy to free the conflict-ridden Bastar region from the influence of the outlawed Maoists, CM reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the lives of those affected by Maoist violence.

His Deputy Vijay Sharma stated that the families whose names were not there or missing in the socio-economic caste census 2011 and Awas Plus scheme 2018 will be specially included.