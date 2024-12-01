Chhattisgarh govt gives nod to 15K houses under Central scheme for surrendered Maoists

RAIPUR: The ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh has extended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme to include surrendered Maoists and victims of violence in Left-Wing Extremism affected areas. This move, part of the state’s rehabilitation policy, aims to integrate these individuals into mainstream society while providing them with much-needed housing and security.
The proposal, which was first approved by the Centre, will see the construction of 15,000 houses under the PMAY-G scheme. CM Vishnu Deo Sai described it as a significant step towards rehabilitating surrendered Maoists and victims of violence in conflict-ridden regions.
“The initiative will be a major step to let the surrendered Maoists living in the LWE affected areas and such families who are victims of violence join the mainstream. The 15,000 units to be built under the PMAY-G are not just houses but a symbol of dignity and security for them. Our government is swiftly implementing the scheme with complete transparency,” Deo said.
Amid the renewed strategy to free the conflict-ridden Bastar region from the influence of the outlawed Maoists, CM reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the lives of those affected by Maoist violence.
His Deputy Vijay Sharma stated that the families whose names were not there or missing in the socio-economic caste census 2011 and Awas Plus scheme 2018 will be specially included.