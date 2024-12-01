China, Russia, Pakistan forming an axis: Congress MP Tewari

CHANDIGARH: At the 8th edition of the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh, Congress MP Manish Tewari said on Saturday the axis of Russia-China-North Korea-Iran has jeopardised the order put out under the Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty (NPT) mechanism, posing a threat to international peace and stability.

In the backdrop of geo-political developments with Russian-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, India is on its own, said Tewari, adding a calibrated approach needed to wade through the changing global security situation.

The MP was speaking at a discussion on ‘Implications for India vis-a-vis the West in backdrop of Axis of Russia-China-North Korea-Iran pivot of geography.’ The session was moderated by Maj Gen (Retd) Mandeep Singh.

“We as a nation need to evolve a comprehensive security doctrine to negotiate this situation and tide above efforts to constrain us globally where on one side China and Russia are both getting closer to Pakistan,” Tewari said.

“Our security and energy needs make us dependent on Russia while we need to be cognisant of the fact that Russia is not putting all its eggs in one basket (India) and is hedging its bet by trying to forge a relationship with Pakistan, our immediate and persistent security threat.”

Meanwhile, experts at the festival said that the Constitution and legal framework is well-equipped to tackle security challenges.