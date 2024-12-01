Kerala Congress calls meet to review by-poll results

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership is set to convene the KPCC executive meeting this week to review the recent bypoll results in the state.

Though the party could retain the Palakkad assembly and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats, resentment has been brewing among a section of leaders over the party’s dismal performance in Chelakkara.

A large section of leaders are of the view that by failing to cash in on the anti-incumbency sentiment in Chelakkara, the party has lost the edge.

The steady growth of BJP in the district shows that Suresh Gopi’s victory in Thrissur was not a coincidence, but was on the back of a strong support base. However, the KPCC leadership is yet to consider the report prepared by the party committee comprising K C Joseph, T Siddique and R Chandrasekharan to inquire into defeats in Thrissur and Alathur LS seats in the 2024 election.

“Unless the leadership dares to face the issue, Congress’ future in Thrissur will be bleak in the coming local body and 2026 assembly election,” a KPCC office-bearer said.

“Had Congress won Chelakkara, which is LDF’s sitting seat, we could have claimed that there is an absolute anti-incumbency in the state,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE requesting anonymity.

“However, we found that it was the BJP which garnered the majority of anti-incumbency votes. The people found the saffron party as their choice”, he said. The leaders pointed out the pathetic state of organisational affairs in Thrissur.

According to them, Chelakkara results showed the winning streak of BJP and the continuous growth in its mass base in Thrissur.

From 2016 to 2024 by-election, BJP got an increase of 16,241 votes in Chelakkara.