NMC notice to 198 medical colleges for not sharing info on stipends to medics

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued show cause notices to 198 government and private medical colleges and institutions for not sharing information about stipends paid to undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents and senior residents.

While a whopping 115 government medical colleges and institutions failed to submit information on stipends paid to interns and junior and senior residents, as many as 83 private colleges also did not submit the details.

Most medical colleges and institutions violating the norms are located in Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Among the prestigious institutions that failed to comply with the NMC order include Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, and Dr RML Hospital.

The move came only after the Supreme Court ordered NMC to submit the details of stipends paid to the medical interns and residents.

Following this, the NMC directed these health institutions and medical colleges to submit the stipend details to their UG interns, PG residents and senior residents or PGs in the super speciality for 2023-24 and 2024-25 on their websites every month.

However, as many failed to submit the information on time, the NMC issued a show cause as to “why penal action should not be taken against them for their failure to submit the information/details of the stipend paid.”

In a letter dated November 28, NMC Secretary Dr B Srinivas said the “defaulting medical colleges are directed to furnish the data relating payment of stipend during 2023-24 on the dedicated email ID immediately and within the next 3 days from the issue of this show cause notice.”

Twelve government medical colleges and institutions in Telangana and Rajasthan failed to submit the details on a stipend. It was followed by states like Maha (11), Karnataka (10), Tamil Nadu and Kerala (6 each), and Jammu and Kashmir (5), Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand (4 each).