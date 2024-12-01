Railway track electrification gathers pace at 20km/day

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has electrified 97% of broad gauge tracks at a pace of 20 km every day to meet the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“The Railways has taken up electrification of broad gauge rail lines in a mission mode. Since 2014-15, the IR has completed electrification of about 45,200 kms of tracks,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a reply in Lok Sabha.

He said electrification has jumped from 1.42 km tracks per day during 2004-14 to 19.7 during 2023-24. “Electric traction is not only more environment-friendly but also about 70% more economical than diesel tractions,” the minister said.

“Reliable power supply is crucial for electric train operations. The system incorporates multiple safeguards, including connections to the national grid through state and central transmission utilities,” he said.