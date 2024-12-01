Railway track electrification gathers pace at 20km/day
NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has electrified 97% of broad gauge tracks at a pace of 20 km every day to meet the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
“The Railways has taken up electrification of broad gauge rail lines in a mission mode. Since 2014-15, the IR has completed electrification of about 45,200 kms of tracks,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a reply in Lok Sabha.
He said electrification has jumped from 1.42 km tracks per day during 2004-14 to 19.7 during 2023-24. “Electric traction is not only more environment-friendly but also about 70% more economical than diesel tractions,” the minister said.
“Reliable power supply is crucial for electric train operations. The system incorporates multiple safeguards, including connections to the national grid through state and central transmission utilities,” he said.
Electrification is being carried out in a mission mode because the national transporter is aiming to become green railways. Many of its zones have achieved 100 percent electrification, Vaishnaw said.
In this context, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is accelerating electrification projects on all un-electrified broad gauge routes within its jurisdiction to meet its targets of net zero carbon emissions and 100 percent electrification. Among all railway zones spearheading this initiative, NFR is actively progressing with electrification of the remaining BG routes under its purview.
A senior railways official told this newspaper said that a budget of `8,070 crore was allocated for electrification in FY 2023-24. “In 14 states the railways has achieved full electrification of tracks and it is nearing completion in 8-9 states,” the official said, adding all broad gauge rail lines will be fully electrified by this year-end.
UP has electrified 8,546 km of broad gauge rail lines, followed by Maharashtra (5,815 km), Madhya Pradesh (4,944 km), Andhra Pradesh (3,841 km), Bihar (3,802 km), Odisha (2,901 km), Punjab (2,288 km), Telangana (1,923 km), Haryana (1,780 km), Chhattisgarh (1,279 km), Kerala (1,046 km), J&K (396 km), Uttarakhand (347 km) and Himachal Pradesh (67 km).
Meanwhile, Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected a track slab manufacturing factory for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project near Surat in Gujarat. Vaishnaw said all the equipment at the factory in Kim was brought from Japan before their manufacturing was started in India, which will be beneficial for future construction projects.