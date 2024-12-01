Sita Soren Skips BJP review meet, JMM says party doors 'open for all'

RANCHI: The absence of BJP's Dumka candidate Sita Soren, who was previously with JMM, during the party's review meeting regarding its electoral defeat in Jharkhand has raised speculations.

This comes at a time when the JMM is trying to reconcile with disgruntled leaders who left before the elections. Recently, in response to a question raised by a media person, a JMM spokesperson stated that the party would welcome Champai Soren if he returned.

In order to review the reasons behind its defeat in the recent Assembly elections, state BJP president Babulal Marandi called a meeting of its candidates who lost the elections on Saturday. Except for Sita Soren, all other candidates who lost elections were present. When asked about the reasons for her absence, Soren simply termed the meeting “unimportant.”

“I did not find the meeting crucial as it is just a formality to call such meetings, but nothing productive comes out of it,” she said, adding that she was out of the station. Soren, however, said that she is waiting for central leadership’s directions and will act accordingly.

On JMM’s plan to reconcile with its disgruntled leaders, Sita Soren refused to comment, dubbing it their “internal matter.”

Meanwhile, the party sources informed TNIE that JMM will launch an all-out campaign to get its leaders back, who have left the party ahead of the polls for various reasons. The list also includes former chief minister Champai Soren and former JMM MLA Sita Soren.

Champai Soren, who is currently an MLA from Saraikela, is also a founding member of JMM. He is also essential for JMM, as the ruling alliance has faced defeat only on one seat of the 28 reserved for the tribals.

JMM general secretary and party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya already created a sensation by giving a statement that if “Champai dada” wants to come, the party’s door will be open for him.