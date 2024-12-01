Vaibhav Suryanvanshi, 13-year-old sensation in big league of IPL

At an age when most children are confused between pursuing studies with earnestness and following other more recreational vocations, this 13-year-old had been chasing his dream, with a willow in his hand and wild ambition in his heart. Barely in his teens, the youngster has shown glimpses of prodigious talent. Scoring runs has been his vocation, hitting fours and sixes his passion.

As fate would have it, Vaibhav Suryanvanshi has just landed Rs 1.1 crore during the Indian Premier League mega auction this week. If anyone thought earning a crore at 13 is not possible, he has shown there are such astounding aberrations. Life for him has changed. The boyish innocence and adolescent maturity will be tested more intensely than ever before.

Days after creating history at the IPL mega auction, all eyes were on Vaibhav when India took on arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday. The left-hand batter, who wants to model himself around the great Brian Lara, might have got out for one in his debut match, which his team eventually lost by 43 runs. Yet, in the process he has created another record. The batter who bowls slow left arm orthodox became the youngest Indian cricketer to play for India U19 team. At 13 years and 248 days, he broke the record of leggie Piyush Chawla, who made his India U19 debut at 14 years and 311 days.

During an interview with official broadcasters Sony Sports during the U19 Asia Cup event, Vaibhav said he is right now focused on his game and would take one match at a time. He also revealed that Lara, another left-handed batter, is his role model. “I like to play like him. The rest, I try to keep it natural with whatever skills I have and I want to work on that.”

Signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore on November 26, making him the youngest player to earn an IPL deal, every move Vaibhav makes on and off the field will be followed more minutely. Saturday was no different.

Born in Bihar’s Tajpur town of Samastipur district, Vaibhav’s cricketing journey started at the age of four. Noticing his son’s passion for the game, father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, a farmer, cleared a small area for him in the backyard of his home. It is also reported that the father even sold a piece of land to fund his son’s dreams.