A new feather in Kota’s cap

RAJASTHAN : Named after Lord Meenesh, the revered folk deity of Rajasthan’s tribal Meena community, Jai Minesh Adivasi University (JMAU) is unlike any other traditional private educational institution. It stands as a testament to the strength of community mobilisation and collaboration. Over 4,000 individuals, mostly from tribal backgrounds, have come together to support this initiative financially, academically, and administratively.

Established in 2023, the university welcomed its first batch of students in the same year. The university is open to all students, transcending barriers of caste, class, or religion, making it a truly inclusive centre for learning.

The idea for this institution was conceived by two trailblazers of the Meena community: RD Meena, a retired RAS officer, and Laxman Meena, a retired IPS officer. Together, they laid the foundation for what they envisioned as a hub for global tribal studies.

RD Meena, who has also served as a professor of economics, currently chairs the university. Reflecting on the journey, he said, “We didn’t imagine achieving something of this scale. But with hard work and favourable circumstances, dreams do come true.”

Laxman Meena, president of All India Shri Meena Social and Educational Committee, added, “Education is the greatest tool to bring tribal communities into the mainstream. This university is our effort to bridge that gap.”

The university offers a wide range of regular and skill development courses at highly affordable fees. Currently, it educates 600 students, both tribal and non-tribal learners.

“In the next 30-40 years, this university will be a global hub for tribal studies, driving research and policy for the betterment of these communities,” RD Meena remarked.

The Rajasthan government has played a supportive role, providing 30 acres of land at concessional rates. Additionally, about 200 Rajasthan MLAs contributed Rs 10 lakh each from their MLA funds, resulting in state-of-the-art infrastructure worth Rs 30 crore.

With a mission to connect tribal communities with the mainstream while honouring their identities, the journey has only just begun for this university. The destination is bright and full of promise. And, Kota is no longer just the city of coaching; it is now a city of inclusive education and cultural preservation.