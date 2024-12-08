Bhopal Diary: BJP warhorses’ bonhomie at Bhajan Sandhya

BJP warhorses’ bonhomie at Bhajan Sandhya

A Bhajan Sandhya in Sagar district was held recently to mark ex-MP minister Bhupendra Singh’s son Abhiraj Singh’s birthday. Former cabinet minister Gopal Bhargava caught the attention of political pundits of Bundelkhand region. While Singh and Bhargava (old warhorses who’ve represented distinct poles of BJP’s politics in Bundelkhand for over four decades) denied the event being a show of political strength, political watchers sniffed in it a united attempt by the two veterans to counter rise of Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist MP minister Govind Singh Rajput in the politics of Sagar district.

25 given life in prison in Cong leader’s murder

More than five years after Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia was brutally murdered at his stone crusher plant in Damoh district, a local court sentenced the 25 accused to life in prison. The accused included ex-BSP MLA Rambai Parihar’s husband Govind Singh, his brother and nephew. Rambai was among the seven MLAs with whose support the Kamal Nath-led Congress government stood in power for 15 months. Rambai was in the news for pressurising the state government to get concessions for her kin lodged in the jail.

Major fire erupts In Gandhi Sagar sanctuary

Embers of early morning fire-lines with strong winds triggered a major blaze recently in western MP’s Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. The fire, which was doused in 3 hours, affected around 40-hectare area, including a part of the big enclosure meant for housing the cheetahs. There was no casualty reported. Importantly, after the Kuno National Park (KNP) – the first home of African cheetahs in India since September 2022 in MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region – the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in west MP’s Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, has been developed to become the second home to the cheetahs.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com