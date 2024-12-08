BJP MLA wants ban on beef sale, JD(U) sees red

PATNA: Inspired by his senior party colleague and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul on Saturday demanded a ban on sale of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places of the state.

This request has left their ally, the JD(U), feeling uneasy, as it could raise concerns among minorities about the party’s secular credentials.

While welcoming the Assam government’s recent decision on the beef ban, Bachaul stated that the Bihar government too should follow suit and impose a similar ban by respecting sentiments of Hindus.

“Sentiments of Hindus have been respected in Assam. In Bihar too, crores of people have faith in cow and its slaughter is not proper from any yardstick. Smuggling of bovines like cows and calves is also taking place unhindered and it can stop if Bihar too follows Assam on this matter,” he contended.

The MLA said that strongest possible action should be taken against those selling beef in Bihar, adding that it hurts religious sentiments and also creates tension in society.

JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar sharply criticised the proposal, stating that it was not part of the NDA’s agenda. He accused Himanta Biswa Sarma, of having a “negative mentality.” “Assam has a significant population of Muslims and Christians whose main diet includes beef. What will they do now?” he questioned.

Further intensifying his criticism of the ruling party, Anwar alleged that some BJP leaders in Bihar share a mindset similar to Sarma’s, which is why they support the demand for a ban on beef sales similar to that in Assam.

“We have been running a government in Bihar for the last 19 years and we have not given any thought to such an issue,” Anwar asserted.