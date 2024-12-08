Delhi HC upholds disability pension for retired Army man

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday upheld a tribunal decision granting disability pension to a retired Army veteran, emphasising that a posting in a peace area does not automatically negate the link between service and disability.

A division bench, comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, dismissed the petition filed by the government and underscored that the Medical Board must carefully consider service conditions before denying disability benefits.

The case centered on the respondent, who retired in 2012 after serving in challenging terrains, including high-altitude postings such as Leh. Initially, the Medical Board attributed his disabilities — coronary artery disease (CAD), primary hypertension, and open angle glaucoma — to military service. However, the Board later revised its opinion, stating that the respondent’s subsequent posting in Ambala, a peace area, negated the service connection.