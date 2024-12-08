Home for double-engine coordination: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said, “we feel the home ministry should remain with us for coordinating with the Centre on issues like Naxalism. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde can also do coordination, but we strongly feel the home ministry should be with us.”

He further added that as leader of the BJP in the state, he is always in contact with the party and its leadership in Delhi, one more reason why he should have the home ministry.

In the outgoing Mahayuti government, Fadnavis as deputy chief minister was in-charge of the home portfolio.

Of the 43 ministries, BJP wants to keep as many as 60% of them.