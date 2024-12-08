Home for double-engine coordination: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Amid continuing wrangling for plum portfolios in the ruling alliance, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday justified his claim on the home ministry, saying it would enhance coordination with the Centre.
Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena are yet to thrash out a consensus on portfolio allocation, specifically home, which Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is keen on holding. Shinde’s argument is that finance and home are portfolios worthy of a deputy chief minister. If NCP’s Ajit Pawar can get finance with 41 MLAs, why can’t the Sena with 57 MLAs have home, he reasoned.
Fadnavis said, “we feel the home ministry should remain with us for coordinating with the Centre on issues like Naxalism. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde can also do coordination, but we strongly feel the home ministry should be with us.”
He further added that as leader of the BJP in the state, he is always in contact with the party and its leadership in Delhi, one more reason why he should have the home ministry.
In the outgoing Mahayuti government, Fadnavis as deputy chief minister was in-charge of the home portfolio.
Of the 43 ministries, BJP wants to keep as many as 60% of them.