Tightrope walk for Mahayuti leaders as portfolios yet to be announced in Fadnavis govt

The portfolio allocation in Maharashtra has turned out to be a tightrope walk for the Mahayuti alliance partners. More than 24 hours after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in, the rest of the ministry and the portfolios are yet to be announced.

Shiv Sena MLA and leader Sanjay Shirsat said that in the new government, everyone wants to be sworn in as minister while the ministries are limited in number. He said the alliance has the support of 232 MLAs but can induct only 43 ministers.

“So, who should be sworn in? This is a big question. In the last government, many of them missed the opportunity and now they are expecting it. We are hopeful that the party leadership will take an appropriate decision that will be acceptable to all,” said Shirsat who is one of the aspirants for a ministerial post.

As the single largest party with 132 seats, the BJP wants to keep the largest pie of 60 per cent of the ministries while it is ready to concede 40 per cent to its allies Shiv Sena and NCP.