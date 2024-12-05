After swearing-in, Maharashtra portfolio allocation in focus as alliance partners drive hard bargain

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath on Saturday, but all eyes are on the portfolio allocation and power sharing formula in the new Mahayuti government.
Fadnavis said they have nearly decided the portfolio allocation among the alliance partners, but need to have another round of consultations before announcing it.
“All three of us (Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde) are on the same page. We were together earlier in the last 2.5 years of the government and now there is only change of role, but our team work will continue for Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. Earlier, he called the CM post a technical arrangement, so there are no differences among them.
Sources in the Mahayuti said that according to the broadly discussed portfolio allocation formula, out of total 43 portfolios, 24 will be kept by the BJP as the single largest party with 132 seats, while 10 will be given to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena that has 57 MLAs and nine to the Pawar-led NCP that has 41 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly.
As the NCP will get the finance portfolio, the minister for state (finance) will be from the BJP. “We are working on a balanced power sharing formula where there will also be checks and balances with the alliance partners. Each one is asking for the plum portfolios because the resources help to keep party workers happy and expand the party footprint as well. In the first phase, 15 to 20 ministers will take the oath as ministers and later the remaining ministers will take oath. There is also discussion that some portfolios will be kept vacant to pacify the disgruntled elements till the end. If we fill all these posts, then dissatisfaction will rise over non-allocation of ministries,” said a source, requesting anonymity.
Shinde was not ready to take oath as DCM until the last moment. He wanted confirmation from the BJP that his party will be given the home, revenue and urban development ministries. Shiv Sena MLAs and BJP leader Girish Mahajan played a pivotal role in urging Shinde to take oath as DCM.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has asked for the portfolios that were with his party in the last Mahayuti government -- finance, agriculture, co-operation etc.
An NCP leader said there is discussion within the party that they should give opportunities to new and fresh faces. “We have 41 MLAs and the number of portfolios we are getting is nine. Therefore, there is discussion that the old faces that get repeated in every government will be asked to pave the way for young leadership in the party. But it’s challenging as well because it remains to be seen how senior leaders react to this formula,” he added, requesting anonymity.