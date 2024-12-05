Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister; star-studded event witnesses political and celebrity presence

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time on Thursday at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Fadnavis and his two deputies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several BJP Chief Ministers, and leaders from the Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, attended the event. Prominent celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were also present at the ceremony.