Eknath Shinde to take oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, says Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Thursday announced that Eknath Shinde will take oath as the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra today. He made the announcement after meeting with the Caretaker CM Shinde.
Samant's announcement ended the uncertainty over Shinde's role in the new Mahayuti government.
"Eknath Shinde is set to take oath as deputy chief minister. We had a discussion with Devendra Fadnavis, who provided us with a letter confirming that Shinde will join him as deputy CM. I am here to submit it to the governor," Samant told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan before meeting Governor C P Radhakrishnan.
Earlier, Samant said that none of the party’s elected MLAs would take up ministerial positions in the new Maharashtra government if outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde does not take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
Speaking to the reporters earlier in the day, Samant emphasised that Shinde must be sworn in as the Deputy CM to ensure the party's representation in the state government.
"The party has made it clear that if Shinde does not take the oath as Deputy CM, no Shiv Sena MLA will accept any ministerial post," Samant said, adding that the party is firm on its stand.
Samant also said that Shinde is yet to take a call on accepting the deputy CM post and will decide in an hour.
BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister in a few hours.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is also expected to take the oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the upcoming government.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.
The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats, marking its best performance in the state so far.
Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.
Is Shinde unhappy?
Eknath Shinde had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday, amidst speculation that he was unhappy with the way the new government was taking shape. Reports suggested that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had expressed his displeasure over not being given a second term as CM by retreating to his village in Dare, Satara.
However, Shinde attributed his visit to a need for rest following a hectic election campaign, dismissing any political motives behind his trip.