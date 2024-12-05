Eknath Shinde to take oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, says Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Thursday announced that Eknath Shinde will take oath as the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra today. He made the announcement after meeting with the Caretaker CM Shinde.

Samant's announcement ended the uncertainty over Shinde's role in the new Mahayuti government.

"Eknath Shinde is set to take oath as deputy chief minister. We had a discussion with Devendra Fadnavis, who provided us with a letter confirming that Shinde will join him as deputy CM. I am here to submit it to the governor," Samant told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan before meeting Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Earlier, Samant said that none of the party’s elected MLAs would take up ministerial positions in the new Maharashtra government if outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde does not take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.