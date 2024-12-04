Nation

'We three will run the government', says Fadnavis after staking claim alongside Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time.
Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and staked claim to form government

The three leaders met Governor after the BJP legislature party meet, where Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader, paving the way for his appointment as the chief minister.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Meeting the press after staking claim of the government, Fadnavis said," We three will run the government".


The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far. Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

