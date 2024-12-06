Fadnavis back as Maharashtra Chief Minister with two deputies

MUMBAI: Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for the third time, marking the BJP leader’s return to the top post after a gap of five years.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers. No other ministers were sworn in. The cabinet is likely to be expanded next week, ahead of the winter session of state legislature in Nagpur.

Fadnavis said portfolio allocations have been more or less finalised but a few more rounds of consultations with allies are pending. An announcement will be made later, he said.

“The posts may have changed among them, but the direction of work will remain the same. We will also hear out the Opposition if they bring the relevant points. The Speaker’s name will be decided on December 9. Maharashtra will have a very stable government in next five years,” Fadnavis said.

Before taking the oath, Fadnavis visited the Siddhivinayak temple and also took the blessing of his mother.

Shinde invoked late Balasaheb Thackeray and his Guru Anand Dighe while taking oath. That Shinde would join the government as deputy CM was confirmed only hours before the swearing-in ceremony amid the protracted political drama over his reported reluctance to accept the post.

Over 42,000 people gathered at Azad Maidan to witness the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan besides chief ministers of various states were present at the ceremony.

Also in attendance were cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. From the business world, Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla attended.