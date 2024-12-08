Indian youth brutalised in Myanmar cyber fraud cell hospitalised, say relatives

NEW DELHI: Twenty-two-year-old Ajay, one of the Indian youths trapped in a cyber scam centre in Myanmar, has been hospitalised after being brutally beaten up, his relative revealed.
“We heard that Ajay’s health has deteriorated after he was kept in a dark room, given electric shocks and beaten up till his body turned blue. He has been hospitalised within the cyber fraud centre and couldn’t speak,” said Ajay’s relative Ram Janam.
The youth had left his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow eight months ago after being offered a call centre job in Malaysia, but ended up in a cyber fraud centre at JPark in Myanmar’s Megalahpo. Sagar and Rahul, two others who accompanied him, have since returned to India, but Ajay continues to be trapped with the fraudsters. He is reportedly being tortured for declining to work.
According to officials, there are six Indian men hauled up in this cyber scam centre, which is located just 2 km away from Thailand border. The Indian government is making all effort for their release.
“Six Indian youths are presently held up in that centre; 72 of us, who were shifted to another centre called Dongmae, managed to return to India. I have heard that Ajay is being tortured, locked in a dark room for days, given electric shocks and denied food. I wish he returns home safely,” said 25-year-old Rahul, who managed to return in September, sick with dengue.
Ajay’s family is unable to afford the ransom being demanded for his release, but they worry for his health and safety.
“We have learnt that the government has managed to identify these six Indian youths and are hopeful that they would return soon. Ajay’s old parents are waiting for him, oblivious of what he is going through,” Ram Janam added.
According to the youths who have managed to return, these call centres are being illegally operated by Chinese people with assistance from local Myanmarese people who ensure that the captured youths do not escape. They said people of different nationalities have ended up in the centre.