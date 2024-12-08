Indian youth brutalised in Myanmar cyber fraud cell hospitalised, say relatives

According to officials, there are six Indian men hauled up in this cyber scam centre, which is located just 2 km away from Thailand border. The Indian government is making all effort for their release.

“Six Indian youths are presently held up in that centre; 72 of us, who were shifted to another centre called Dongmae, managed to return to India. I have heard that Ajay is being tortured, locked in a dark room for days, given electric shocks and denied food. I wish he returns home safely,” said 25-year-old Rahul, who managed to return in September, sick with dengue.

Ajay’s family is unable to afford the ransom being demanded for his release, but they worry for his health and safety.

“We have learnt that the government has managed to identify these six Indian youths and are hopeful that they would return soon. Ajay’s old parents are waiting for him, oblivious of what he is going through,” Ram Janam added.

According to the youths who have managed to return, these call centres are being illegally operated by Chinese people with assistance from local Myanmarese people who ensure that the captured youths do not escape. They said people of different nationalities have ended up in the centre.