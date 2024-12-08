Season’s first cold wave to hit by next week

NEW DELHI: Season’s first cold wave is about to start from next week as a western disturbance is likely to enter western Himalayas. It will set off icy cold winds from snow-clad Himalayas inducing a major drop in temperature next week, said IMD.

Under its influence, a light to moderate rainfall will take place in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A dense fog is likely to engulf eastern and northwest India. There would be a drop in minimum temperature in the range of 2-8°C in northern plains.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is seen as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies,” the IMD said.