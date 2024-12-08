Serving the needy

GUJARAT: At 71, Pankaj Chimanlal Seth, a proud native of Junagadh and now a resident of Ahmedabad, embodies the true spirit of selfless service. After retiring in 2012 as a Class-2 officer with 35 years of dedicated service, most would have chosen a life of ease and relaxation. Yet, Seth took a different path—one that led him to serve thousands.

“While others were pondering what to do after retirement, I decided to commit my life to service,” Seth reflects. With a profound understanding of the challenges faced by underserved communities, he had long been involved in charitable work, collaborating with numerous social groups.

In 2013, Seth founded the Give for Ever Foundation. The vision was clear: to uplift the most vulnerable—senior citizens, the disabled, widows, and others in dire need of support. Since its inception, the foundation has become a beacon of hope for thousands, offering them a life of dignity.

“Our mission is simple yet profound—to uplift the lives of the underprivileged and bring hope to those who need it the most,” says Seth.

The foundation’s initiatives include the distribution of food grains, clothing, blankets, walking sticks, wheelchairs, etc. Seth’s vision extends beyond material support.

“We also arrange religious tours for women and senior citizens, and birthday celebrations at elderly homes. Additionally, we take underprivileged children to movie outings and amusement park visits,” he explains.

Perhaps the most impactful of the foundation’s initiatives is the ‘Swa-Rojgar Sahay Yojna’. This initiative enables individuals to start small businesses or set up home-based work environments, ensuring sustainable income for families. Operating with transparency and integrity, Seth emphasises, “We neither charge nor pay any fees to our supporters, volunteers, or coordinators. What matters most is that every gift, whether in cash or kind, reaches the beneficiary fully, as per the giver’s wishes.”

“Our work is driven by love and compassion, and we aim to keep giving forever—one life at a time,” Seth concludes.

His own story is one of inspiration. Having lost his wife 15 years ago and born to a Class-1 officer, he could have embraced a life of comfort after retirement. Instead, he chose the path of service. His commitment to helping others is a testament to his belief that the greatest wealth is found in giving.