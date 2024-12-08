US rejects BJP’s allegations of backing anti-India agenda

NEW DELHI: In its pushback to the BJP’s charges, the US embassy in Delhi said it was disappointing that the ruling party would make accusations that ‘deep state’ elements and the US government were trying to destabilise India.

“The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations,” according to a spokesperson of the US embassy.

It was responding to the BJP’s accusation on Thursday that US government and deep state elements were trying to destabilise the country. The ruling party alleged that the investigative journalism portal, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), was providing ammunition to the Congress to target India and the BJP.