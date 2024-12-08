Working on resolution of Ukraine conflict, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: There is a possibility of resolution of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. “The needle is moving more towards the reality of negotiations than the continuation of the war,” the minister said on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on Saturday.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Qatar, also said that India is walking the talk, by going to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin, and going to Kyiv to engage President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and transparently carrying the messages to each other.

“India is trying to find common threads that can be picked up at some time,” he added.

India is articulating the sentiments of the Global South, comprising 125 other countries, who have found the costs of their fuel, food, fertilisers and inflation impacted by this war, Jaishankar said.

“In the last few weeks and months, I have even seen this sentiment expressed by major European leaders, who are actually asking us to keep engaging with Russia and Ukraine. So we do think that things are moving somewhere in that direction,” the minister added.