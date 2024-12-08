Yunus press secretary cagey on Hasina issue in talks

BENGALURU: Bangladesh wants to “normalise ties with its big neighbour India,” said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.
Speaking to this newspaper from Dhaka, Alam said they are keenly awaiting the visit of India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka on Dec 9.
“This is the first high profile visit of the highest ranking officer from India after the August revolution and we look forward to meeting him.
There are multiple issues of mutual interests between the two countries which will feature in the discussion. India is a big neighbour and a world player. We would like to continue with our good relations,” said Alam.
He refused to comment on whether an extradition request of the ousted Awami League leader and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina will feature in the talks with Misri.
In August, Hasina’s 15-year-regime was ousted by a student movement. She fled her country and took refuge in India.
“We have an extradition treaty with India, and have pressed for her extradition, but we will have to wait till all the legal formalities are completed. She has been indicted by a tribunal here for murder. She is also accused of forced disappearances of thousands of people and rampant corruption. She is accused of mass extrajudicial killings during the August revolution,” Alam alleged.
On attacks on minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh, Alam acknowledged that there have been “isolated” incidents, including Friday night’s torching of a Hindu temple outside Dhaka by unidentified people and said that the interim government regrets communal violence and is committed to protecting the rights of the minorities.