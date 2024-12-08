Yunus press secretary cagey on Hasina issue in talks

BENGALURU: Bangladesh wants to “normalise ties with its big neighbour India,” said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking to this newspaper from Dhaka, Alam said they are keenly awaiting the visit of India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka on Dec 9.

“This is the first high profile visit of the highest ranking officer from India after the August revolution and we look forward to meeting him.

There are multiple issues of mutual interests between the two countries which will feature in the discussion. India is a big neighbour and a world player. We would like to continue with our good relations,” said Alam.