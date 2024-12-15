Cyclone effect: Mango harvest delayed in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With cyclone effect, there has been a delay in flowering of mango trees in certain parts, which will also impact harvesting. Being on season this year, farmers who were hoping for a bumper crop are disappointed as mangoes from various parts of the state will come for harvesting at a time, that might bring down the prices.

Karnataka is one of the top mango growers in the country, with 1.7 lakh hectares in 16 districts under cultivation, especially in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Dharwad, and Ramanagar districts. Every year, the production is around 10 lakh to 12 lakh tonnes. There are over one lakh mango growers in the state.

N R Chinnappa Reddy, president, Kolar Mango Growers’ Association, said that normally, flowering starts in December at Ramanagara and surrounding region. While for Kolar, it is during January. It takes 100 days for the flower to become fruit. Since Ramanagara and surrounding areas were affected, flowering did not happen.

Explaining further, Reddy said normally, while harvesting in Ramanagara region happens in April, in Kolar, it happens in May. This will distribute the harvesting season and fruits. “Since fruits will come in different months, farmers would get good pricing. But now, we are expecting high supply of fruits to come in May, and the price of the fruits will reduced drastically,” he said.

Not just in Karnataka, the flowering was delayed in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu and Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, which is known for mangoes. “Their arrival is also delayed, putting pressure on market along with Kolar mangoes,” he said.

According to mango growers, there are a few pulp industries and a fewer pickle industries. “In fact, though Kolar is known for mangoes, there are no pickle industries here. We send mangoes to Dakshina Kannada and other places.