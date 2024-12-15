D. Gukesh: The king of hearts at 18

Sporting world is emotional, and it is this emotion that connects the players and fans alike. Sometimes certain acts are immortalised in history and no matter how much we have read or absorbed, the heart craves for more. So, when D Gukesh turned the ‘18th@18’ dream at the World Chess Championship in Singapore a reality, it is only natural to revisit the young man and his fascinating life with yet another article in this column. Indian sports couldn’t have asked for a better end to the year. After the cricket T20 Men’s World Cup title, Manu Bhaker double Olympic medal, Neeraj Chopra’s silver in Paris and Chess Olympiad titles, this stupendous Gukesh feat brings a sublime end to it.

Small gestures reflect the nature of a man. At a private event in September immediately after winning double gold at the Olympiad, Gukesh was involved in another style of competition against the likes of R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali and Srinath Narayanan. In one of the events, all the GMs went head-to-head against a punch measurement device, the likes you see at all arcades.

When Gukesh stepped up to it, he was very unhappy with the score. So he protested and the organiser was happy to give him more tries. This time, he nailed it.

This, in a microcosm, is what the teen is all about. He’s extremely competitive, fiercely hard-working and he marries both of those with another trait — someone who learns from his mistakes. On Thursday night, he reached the apogee of his still nascent career as he became the 18th and youngest undisputed world champion.

And he remains humble in the victory. His words on his opponent Ding Liren: “He has been one of the best players in history for several years. To see how much pressure he had to face and the kind of fight he gave in this match, shows what a true champion he is. In the games where he was completely in a losing position, he kept finding resources. He is a real inspiration for me.”