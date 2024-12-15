Decks cleared for rail link to connect Jammu & Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Soon, the interior Kashmir is all set to be connected to the rest of India through a rail line, with the first track work of the Centre’s ambitious Udhamapur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project being completed.

The construction of one of the tunnels that are part of the project, T-33, located at the foothills of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, have also been completed. The 3,209-metre T-33 is designed in a modified horseshoe format.

“The track work for the 3.2-km T-33, located at the foothills of Vaishno Devi and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed on Friday,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Safety remained a top priority during the excavation and construction of the tunnel between Katra and Reasi, as the process posed significant challenges, officials said.

Since parts of the tunnel are located within the challenging ‘main boundary thrust’ zone of the Himalayas, it has been reinforced with a minimum 600mm M35 grade concrete lining, Railway ministry’s executive director Dileep Kumar said. The main boundary thrust zone is a series of seismic faultlines that separate the outer Himalayas from the lower ranges.