Decks cleared for rail link to connect Jammu & Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Soon, the interior Kashmir is all set to be connected to the rest of India through a rail line, with the first track work of the Centre’s ambitious Udhamapur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project being completed.
The construction of one of the tunnels that are part of the project, T-33, located at the foothills of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, have also been completed. The 3,209-metre T-33 is designed in a modified horseshoe format.
“The track work for the 3.2-km T-33, located at the foothills of Vaishno Devi and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed on Friday,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Safety remained a top priority during the excavation and construction of the tunnel between Katra and Reasi, as the process posed significant challenges, officials said.
Since parts of the tunnel are located within the challenging ‘main boundary thrust’ zone of the Himalayas, it has been reinforced with a minimum 600mm M35 grade concrete lining, Railway ministry’s executive director Dileep Kumar said. The main boundary thrust zone is a series of seismic faultlines that separate the outer Himalayas from the lower ranges.
The completion of T-33, a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, will facilitate the construction of a broad-gauge line through the challenging Himalayan terrain. When completed, the project promises an all-weather, comfortable, cost-effective and efficient mass transportation system, Kumar said.
The Commissioner of Railway Safety is expected to conduct an inspection of the T-33 on December 16-17. After this, the technical safety formalities will be completed and a report will be submitted to the Railway ministry.
Further work, including electrification, signalling, and other safety-related tasks, will be undertaken after completion of the track inside the tunnel.
Sources suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the final 17-km stretch between Katra and Reasi, which includes Tunnel T-33, potentially allowing the first direct train operation from Kashmir to Delhi by January or February 2025.
A senior railway official highlighted that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project involves nearly 38 tunnels, including tunnel T-49, which will be the country’s longest transportation tunnel spanning 12.75 kilometres.
Additionally, the project features 927 bridges, including the iconic Chenab Bridge, which stands approximately 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.