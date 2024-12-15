Kindling scientific temper

UTTARAKHAND: In the remote village of Tundachoura, nestled in the picturesque Pithoragarh district, a remarkable story of vision and determination is unfolding. Sher Singh, a farmer, has resolved to empower his children through education, undeterred by the challenges posed by the rugged Himalayan terrain.
Rajendra Singh Bisht, the second of six siblings, born on November 15, 1968, has been instrumental in scripting this inspiring tale. He completed his education and went on to secure a diploma in Civil Engineering. However, Bisht soon realised that accessing quality education in the hills was an arduous task. The scarcity of resources, infrastructure, and a lack of opportunities made it seem like an insurmountable challenge.
This reality struck a chord within Bisht, and he embarked on a mission to revolutionise education in the Himalayas, paving the way for a brighter future for generations to come.
While working for his mission, Bisht made a poignant discovery. Despite their innate intelligence, children living in such landscape were being denied the opportunities that their counterparts in the plains took for granted.
Bisht revealed, “I felt an overwhelming sense of responsibility to empower the children of the Himalayas, particularly in the field of science. It was this epiphany that spurred me to bridge the gap and provide a level playing field for these talented young minds.”
In a bid to foster a culture of scientific temper, the Himalayan Gram Vikas Samiti in Gangolihaat town of the district, has launched the ‘Science Outreach Program’. This pioneering initiative, spearheaded by the organisation’s founder-president, Rajendra, aims to kindle a passion for science among students, empowering them to excel in this field.
“The primary objective of this program is to nurture a curiosity-driven approach to science,” Bisht explained. “In today’s era, science and technology reign supreme. Breakthroughs in physics, chemistry, biology, space exploration, and geosciences are continually redefining our understanding of the world.”
He, however, lamented that India has not devoted adequate attention to education, particularly science. But he is not amongst the ones to sit back and rue over something.
“Our organisation has been tirelessly working towards promoting education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and women’s empowerment in Uttarakhand since 1992,” he said.
Also, they invited experts from various fields and requested them to contribute 12 days of their time each year to “repay their debt’ to their motherland.”
Bisht’s dedication to bringing high-quality science education to the remote and border districts of the state has been a game-changer. His selfless efforts have not only won the hearts of local community but have also caught the attention of renowned scientists across the country.
Bisht’s initiatives have inspired prominent figures like Professor K.S. Valdiya, former director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, to join hands with him. Valdiya’s involvement, in turn, motivated Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao to participate in the Science Outreach Program with great enthusiasm. Despite being 92 years old, Professor Rao continues to share his knowledge with children from remote villages in Uttarakhand through online sessions from Karnataka.
Bisht’s story is a testament to the power of individual’s initiative and perseverance in bringing about positive change in society..
“It is a matter of great pride for us that our organisation has made its presence felt in over 1,000 villages across the state, promoting education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and water conservation,” Bisht said, sharing his organisation’s achievements.
The organisation’s impressive track record includes completing sanitation work in 422 villages and constructing over 8,000 toilets, including in remote villages. Approximately 1,20,000 people across the state have benefited from the Samiti’s initiatives. Its efforts have not gone unnoticed. The state government has recognised the organisation’s contributions, conferring the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman in 2023, in addition to the Jal Prahari Samman awarded by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in 2022.