Kindling scientific temper

UTTARAKHAND: In the remote village of Tundachoura, nestled in the picturesque Pithoragarh district, a remarkable story of vision and determination is unfolding. Sher Singh, a farmer, has resolved to empower his children through education, undeterred by the challenges posed by the rugged Himalayan terrain.

Rajendra Singh Bisht, the second of six siblings, born on November 15, 1968, has been instrumental in scripting this inspiring tale. He completed his education and went on to secure a diploma in Civil Engineering. However, Bisht soon realised that accessing quality education in the hills was an arduous task. The scarcity of resources, infrastructure, and a lack of opportunities made it seem like an insurmountable challenge.

This reality struck a chord within Bisht, and he embarked on a mission to revolutionise education in the Himalayas, paving the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

While working for his mission, Bisht made a poignant discovery. Despite their innate intelligence, children living in such landscape were being denied the opportunities that their counterparts in the plains took for granted.

Bisht revealed, “I felt an overwhelming sense of responsibility to empower the children of the Himalayas, particularly in the field of science. It was this epiphany that spurred me to bridge the gap and provide a level playing field for these talented young minds.”

In a bid to foster a culture of scientific temper, the Himalayan Gram Vikas Samiti in Gangolihaat town of the district, has launched the ‘Science Outreach Program’. This pioneering initiative, spearheaded by the organisation’s founder-president, Rajendra, aims to kindle a passion for science among students, empowering them to excel in this field.

“The primary objective of this program is to nurture a curiosity-driven approach to science,” Bisht explained. “In today’s era, science and technology reign supreme. Breakthroughs in physics, chemistry, biology, space exploration, and geosciences are continually redefining our understanding of the world.”

He, however, lamented that India has not devoted adequate attention to education, particularly science. But he is not amongst the ones to sit back and rue over something.

“Our organisation has been tirelessly working towards promoting education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and women’s empowerment in Uttarakhand since 1992,” he said.