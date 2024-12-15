Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior medics call for protest after RG Kar ex-chief, cop granted bail

KOLKATA: A day after a local court granted bail to two key suspects in the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital, the junior doctors have decided to call for Reclaiming the Night again on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1.

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh former officer in-charge of the Tala police station Abhijit Mondal were the two main accused.

The doctors expressed disappointment and said, “We have lost faith in CBI’s investigation. The CBI could not file a charge sheet within 90 days.”