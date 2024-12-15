Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior medics call for protest after RG Kar ex-chief, cop granted bail

KOLKATA: A day after a local court granted bail to two key suspects in the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital, the junior doctors have decided to call for Reclaiming the Night again on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1.
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh former officer in-charge of the Tala police station Abhijit Mondal were the two main accused.
The doctors expressed disappointment and said, “We have lost faith in CBI’s investigation. The CBI could not file a charge sheet within 90 days.”
Another junior doctor said, “We feel there is a nexus between the state government and the Center.”
The Left parties and Congress also organised protest rallies across Kolkata on Saturday, accusing the CBI of “failing” to deliver justice. They also alleged a “tacit understanding” between the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and BJP-led Centre.
The court granted them bail on a surety bond of Rs 2,000 each and said they would have to appear before the CBI whenever called.