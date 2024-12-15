Kumaon Mountains welcome migratory birds

DEHRADUN : A large congregation of migratory birds has been spotted in the marshy and clear water areas of the lush Terai region of Kumaon in Uttarakhand, much to the delight of avid bird watchers.

As these feathered visitors arrive for their seasonal visit, the Forest Department is taking significant steps to ensure their safety.

According to sources in the forest department, “Patrols are being conducted by boat in the larger lakes to prevent any hunting incidents.” These measures are part of a comprehensive plan aimed at safeguarding the birds during their stay in the region. The arrival of these migratory guests has been a highlight this winter.

Himanshu Bagri, the Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Eastern Terai, told TNIE, “Every year during the winter, these migratory birds travel approximately 6,000 to 10,000 kilometres from Europe, Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, and Siberia to reach various locations, including Gularbhoj, Sharda, Baigul, Nanakmatta, Dhura, and Ramnagar. The arrival that began in November is now at its peak.”

DFO Bagri further stated, “Mallard, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Teal, Red-Crested Pochard, Common Pochard, Ferruginous Duck, Tufted Duck, Little Grebe, Great Crested Grebe, Common Moorhen, Eurasian Coot, and Ferruginous Pochard have arrived from abroad.” He added, “These migratory birds from the high Himalayas include the Asian Woolly-Necked Stork, Asian Openbill Stork, Common Kingfisher, White-Throated Kingfisher, Grey Heron, and Bar-Headed Goose.”

In conversation with this reporter, Senior Wildlife Biologist of the Western Circle Forest Department, Prashant Kumar, emphasized the importance of maintaining clean rivers and dams to protect migratory birds arriving in India. He stated, “Instructions have been issued to ensure that the cleanliness of rivers and dams is maintained so that it does not impact the safety and breeding of these migratory birds.”