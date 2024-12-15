Maharashtra cabinet expansion today, oath ceremony at Nagpur

MUMBAI: The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Mahayuti government is likely to take place on Sunday evening at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur and portfolios will be allocated later even as the three alliance partners are still engaged in talks to finalise the formula for sharing ministerial berths.

According to senior BJP leaders, two formulas are under discussion. One is 15:8:7 in which 15 ministers of the BJP will take oath, eight of deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and seven of Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The second formula is 10:4:4 under which 10 ministers of BJP and four each of Shiv Sena and NCP will be sworn in.

“As per the first formula, out of the remaining 40 ministerial berths, 30 ministers will take oath on Sunday and 10 berths will be kept vacant, which will be filled later. In the second formula, 18 ministers will be sworn in and the remaining 22 will take oath later,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Leaders of the three parties will hold talks on Sunday morning to finalise the formula for oath taking,” he said.

Maharashtra assembly’s winter session will begin in Nagpur on Monday. Ministers will take oath on Sunday so that they will tackle Opposition’s questions in the House. “Therefore, for the first time, the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers is taking place in Nagpur,” the BJP leader said.

An NCP leader said tussle is still going on over portfolios, so the first formula will be implemented to keep aspirants in check. “We have submitted a list of probable ministers on the basis of caste, region and seniority to the top leadership. New faces will be given opportunity to strengthen the party.

Ajit Pawar’s decision will be final, but we expect that he should not repeat the same old faces to avoid discontent among MLAs and cadre,” NCP leader said, wishing not to be named.