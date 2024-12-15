Srinagar Diary: J&K L-G overrules Omar, extends service of V-Cs

J&K L-G overrules Omar, extends service of V-Cs

In a first difference of opinion on policy matters, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has overruled Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Sinha has ordered extension in services of two vice chancellors, Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) VC Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai and Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu Professor Umesh Rai. Both have been given extension of three years.

While Ganai’s tenure was expiring this month, Rai’s term was ending on April 5, 2025. The L-G gave despite the fact that the CM during his meeting with GAD officials had ordered a ban on re-employment and extensions.

Over 9K NDPSA cases in 5 yrs, 8000 drugs seized

Over 9,000 cases under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA) have been registered in J&K since 2019 and nearly 8,000 kgs of narcotics including Heroin and Hashish have been destroyed in three years.

According to figures released by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, 1,173 NDPSA cases were registered in J&K in 2019 followed by 1,222 in 2020, 1,681 in 2021, 1,857 in 2022, 2,149 in 2023 and 985 till September this year. As per the data, 9,424 people were arrested under NDPSA.

Panel formed on reservation rules

Amid growing concern among youth of general category over rise in reservation quota in J&K, Omar Abdullah government has constituted a sub-committee of three ministers to address grievances of youth regarding present reservation rules in UT.

The three ministers, Sakina Masood, Javed Rana and Saitsh Sharma, have been tasked to address grievances raised by aspirants regarding reservation rules for various posts.

The committee, serviced by the Social Welfare Department, will consult stakeholders and submit its report to the council of ministers.