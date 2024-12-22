Alternative route to Leh-Ladakh: MoD seeks transport ministry nod for tunnel

CHANDIGARH: The Union Ministry of Defence has recommended that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) approve the construction of the Bhubhu Jot tunnel.

This tunnel will connect Jogindernagar in the Mandi district with the Kullu district via the Lag Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It is proposed that this route be designated as a project of strategic importance, serving as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh.

In its communication, the Defence Ministry emphasized the crucial role that this highway and tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh, thereby greatly improving the operational readiness of the armed forces stationed in forward areas. In addition to its strategic importance, the tunnel is anticipated to provide significant socio-economic benefits to the region.

Consequently, budgetary provisions for this project will now be made.