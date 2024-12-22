Alternative route to Leh-Ladakh: MoD seeks transport ministry nod for tunnel

CHANDIGARH: The Union Ministry of Defence has recommended that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) approve the construction of the Bhubhu Jot tunnel.
This tunnel will connect Jogindernagar in the Mandi district with the Kullu district via the Lag Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It is proposed that this route be designated as a project of strategic importance, serving as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh.
In its communication, the Defence Ministry emphasized the crucial role that this highway and tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh, thereby greatly improving the operational readiness of the armed forces stationed in forward areas. In addition to its strategic importance, the tunnel is anticipated to provide significant socio-economic benefits to the region.
Consequently, budgetary provisions for this project will now be made.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the path for the construction of the much-awaited tunnel in the state has been cleared. He reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to the project.
“I personally met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 25 to request prioritisation of this project while considering its strategic importance. The issue was also raised with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The construction of this tunnel would be a milestone for the development of the state.” he said.
The proposed Bhubu Jot Tunnel aims to reduce the distance between Kangra and Kullu by 55 kilometers. Once completed, it will also shorten the travel distance between Kullu and Dharamsala or Pathankot.
The tunnel will start in Kullu and connect to the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway at Ghatasni via the Lag Valley, Bhubu Jot, and Shilh-Badhwani.
This project is expected to provide significant benefits to the local population, boost tourism in the region, and strengthen the economy of the people.