Arms, not satyagraha drove British out, says Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar

PATNA: Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday said British rulers left India not because of ‘satyagraha’, but when they saw arms in native people’s hands and realised that they can go to any extent.

The governor’s claim at a book release function held in Goa, evoked sharp reactions from the Opposition, saying the BJP has been disrespecting the freedom fighters.

The video of the governor’s statement went viral. Arlekar said that the statement of the then MPs of the British parliament can be taken into account to prove this fact. “They (MPs) not only mentioned Satyagrah but also referred to the arms struggle, which made the British realize that it was time for them to leave India,” he added.

Arlekar said that the invaders tried to create a narrative to defend their action against the Indians. He underlined the need to present an accurate account of history. “It will help the present generation know the facts about our freedom struggle,” he remarked.

He added said that the then Indian government also supported Britishers narrative.