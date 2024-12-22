Dehradun Diary: Tawaghat-Lipulekh highway blocked due to landslide

Tawaghat-Lipulekh highway blocked

Dozens of vehicles became stranded on both sides of the Tawaghat-Lipulekh border area in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand after a sudden landslide blocked the highway on Saturday. Fortunately, no vehicles were passing through at that time, preventing a potential disaster. Debris fell near Zero Point, disrupting traffic on the national highway. Efforts to clear the debris are ongoing, but full restoration may take some time. Bhupendra Singh Mehar, the District Disaster Management Officer of Pithoragarh, stated, “The road leading from Pithoragarh to Dawa Ghat is blocked due to heavy debris near Romti Nala, but it is expected to reopen by late Saturday night.”

Schools shut to counter man-eaters’ attacks

Due to increasing attacks by man-eating tigers and leopards, District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan of Paudi has announced a three-day leave for 13 schools in the Rikhnikhal block, starting Friday. “Considering the fear caused by the man-eaters, we have issued orders for a three-day holiday for schools and anganwadi centers,” he stated. An official noted that this decision was made to ensure the safety of students. Notably, the area bordering Corbett National Park has experienced several incidents involving tigers and leopards.

Probe into external funding of madrasas

In response to reports about external funding for madrasas operating in the state, the police have increased their vigilance. Following directives from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, an investigation has been initiated. Special committees have been established in all districts. These committees are responsible for preparing and submitting their reports to the government within one month. Inspector General of Law and Order, Nilesh Anand Bharne, stated, “We have intensified our actions regarding the investigation of madrasas.”

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com