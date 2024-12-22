First ‘Dome City’ with 360° view in Mahakumbh

According to Company Director Amit Johri, the UP government has set new benchmarks in tourism. As part of its efforts to take the tourism sector to the next level, Dome City is being constructed on three and a quarter hectares of land. The Mahakumbh visitors will experience the feeling of staying in a hill station while visiting the Sangam. The Dome City is being built at a cost of Rs 51 crore, said Johri.

There will be 44 domes each measuring 32x32 feet and built at a height of 15 to 18 feet. The domes will be constructed with 360-degree polycarbonate sheets that are both bulletproof and fireproof.

The visitors will be able to stay in those domes 24/7, enjoying modern amenities while taking in the breathtaking views of the Kumbh.

A total of 176 cottages are being built in the Dome City. “Each will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Every 16x16 cottage will have air conditioning facility, a geyser, and arrangements for Satvik (simple) food,” said an official spokesman.

While the cottages can be taken on a rent of Rs 81,000 during the bathing festival and Rs 41,000 on regular days, the rent for a domes is set at Rs 1,10,000 during the bathing festival and Rs 81,000 on normal days.

Online booking for the domes has already started. To add a spiritual touch, there will be arrangements for religious and cultural presentations. This effort aims at setting a new record for international-level tourism facilities at the Maha Kumbh.