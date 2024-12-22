Guardian for underprivileged children

UTTAR PRADESH : For Sapna Upadhyaya, the turning point in her life came on a dark, quiet day in 2002, outside the pediatric ICU at King George’s Medical University. She and her husband had been anxiously waiting for their daughter Swarnima, who was five years old then and was suffering from a high fever after being diagnosed with asthma.

Amid their distress, Sapna overheard a woman sobbing in a corner. The woman’s son, critically ill with acute pneumonia, needed urgent surgery, but the family couldn’t afford the required Rs 16,000.

Moved by the mother’s helplessness, Sapna looked at her husband. Without hesitation, he offered Rs 20,000 to ensure the child received immediate medical attention. Remarkably, after the intervention, their own daughter’s condition began to improve.

Today, Swarnima is a healthy 27-year-old pursuing a career in journalism.

This incident was a divine turning point for Sapna. Deeply impacted by the experience, she vowed to dedicate her life to helping others, focusing specifically on underprivileged children battling cancer.

Previously a student of microbiology and a homemaker, Sapna left her academic and family pursuits to become a full-time philanthropist. She began by providing medicine, food, and financial assistance to children seeking treatment at government hospitals. Over time, Sapna noticed that many children coming to the hospital were diagnosed with cancer, often from rural areas, and faced severe financial burdens due to the costly treatment process.

Determined to make a difference, Sapna committed herself to supporting these children and their families. “Cancer is not easily curable, but early detection and treatment can alleviate some of the financial and emotional pain,” she explains.

In 2005, Sapna took a leap of faith and founded the Eeshwar Child Welfare Foundation, with the support of her businessman husband. The foundation’s mission was simple: to provide care and financial assistance to cancer-stricken children.

Sapna’s work, however, was not without its challenges. She faced resistance, especially when she initiated free cremation services for children who died of cancer. “People conducting the rituals resisted initially due to financial losses,” she recalls. She also struggled with the lack of resources, relying on rented spaces to run the foundation’s activities.