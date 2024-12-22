Healing Bodoland: Dr. Birphung Narzary’s mission of hope, change

ASSAM: Dr Birphung Narzary (45) is a born leader. From organising monthly “mazlis” (a small gathering) with a group of friends to share their poetry, short stories, and experiences of life, he became a dedicated social worker.

The joint registrar of the Bodoland University is a household name in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), thanks to his continuous efforts to help those in need.

He took the lead in forming BRANSTHU, named with the initials of friends – Birphung, Bipul, Raju, Ranen, Argeng, Naithao, Nakul, Swmdwn, Sajit, Tarun, Hriday and Uttam.

They grew up in an environment of protracted conflict, witnessing mass internal displacement of their neighbours, friends turning rebels to wage an armed struggle, deaths and destruction. It was a time when many Bodo youngsters had taken up the gun to secure the rights of the community, driven by an insurgency movement.

In 2004, Narzary and his friends – by then, all of them educated young men – converted BRANSTHU to an NGO called Northeast Research and

Social Work

Networking (NRSWN). A post-graduate in health administration from the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, Narzary took the lead in founding it. The idea, initially, was to help malaria-affected people living in the far-flung areas bordering Bhutan. As time rolled by, they began working in the fields of education and women empowerment, among others.

The first opportunity for them to work on a large scale came in 2004, a year after the creation of the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which now administers five districts of western and northern Assam.

“With little knowledge of governance, having been suddenly entrusted with constitutional responsibilities, the former rebel leaders called upon educated and qualified youth to join them in the reconstruction of the region following decades of devastation due to conflict,” Narzary says.

Led by him, the members of his NGO conducted a quick survey alongside mobilising people for development purposes. They came up with shocking findings of hundreds of deaths due to malaria every year.

The BTC signed an agreement with the NGO, which Narzary heads as chairman, to control the disease and the deaths caused by it. Within a span of four years (2004-2008), the NGO members collected over 7 lakh blood smears – 2.16 lakh of them found to be positive. The patients were treated successfully.