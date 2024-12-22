Indian skills will help build ‘New Kuwait’: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the diaspora has filled Kuwait’s canvas with the colours of Indian skills and assured that India has the manpower, skills and technology needed by a “New Kuwait”.
Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressed a gathering of the Indian community in Kuwait City.
His visit to Kuwait is the first for any Indian PM to this Gulf nation in 43 years. The last PM to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.
Ahead of his arrival in Kuwait, Modi graciously agreed to meet 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, after a request from his granddaughter Shreya Juneja on X.
Juneja’s post read, “Humble request to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office.” Modi’s response was swift: “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.”
Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi said, “It takes you four hours to reach here from India but it took four decades for an Indian PM to travel to Kuwait.”
Greeting the gathering for the series of festivals that would be celebrated over next few weeks, he said, “You all have come from different parts of India, but looking at all of you, it feels like a mini India has gathered here.”
“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait; you have added Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled Kuwait’s canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed with the essence of India’s talent, technology and tradition,” the PM said. “India has manpower, skills and technology needed by New Kuwait,” he added.
Earlier, Modi met two Kuwaiti nationals who translated and published India’s two iconic epics, Mahabharata and Ramayana in Arabic. He also signed copies of the Arabic versions of the two epics. “Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing it. Their initiative highlights the popularity of Indian culture globally,” Modi said in a post on X.
Handa, a longtime admirer of Modi, was overwhelmed by the PM’s warmth and approachability. In 2023, on the occasion of Handa’s 100th birthday, PM Modi sent a letter to him, acknowledging his contributions to India’s global engagement.
In the letter, PM Modi wrote: “It is a pleasure to learn about your 100 birthday on September 1, 2023. Greetings and heartiest congratulations to you on this occasion.” He noted Handa’s role as an IFS officer, mentioning his work in promoting India’s diplomatic relations and navigating complex global issues. The Prime Minister concluded the letter with warm wishes, saying, “May you continue to be blessed with good health and well-being.”
Handa, touched by the gesture, expressed his gratitude on X, sharing the letter with the message, “My heartfelt gratitude to our hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday. It has been worth living for 100 years to witness India grow under his leadership & continue the stride.”
Rann Utsav offers an otherworldly experience: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi, ahead of his Kuwait visit on Saturday, urged people to explore the cultural richness and natural beauty of Gujarat’s Kutch region, during the ongoing Rann Utsav. “Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture, and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav,” Modi posted on microblogging site X.
The festival, which began on December 1, is scheduled till February 28 next year, with extended arrangements to be made till March 25. Highlighting Kutch’s attractions in detail on LinkedIn, Modi wrote, “Kutch’s vast salt desert gleams under the moonlight, offering an otherworldly experience. It is equally celebrated for its thriving arts and crafts.” He praised the hospitable locals, proud of their heritage and eager to engage with the world. He also encouraged people to visit to UNESCO World Heritage site Dholavira, Vijay Vilas Palace, Kala Dungar, and the scenic ‘Road to Heaven’, a 30-km stretch surrounded by white salt pans.
