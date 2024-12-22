Indian skills will help build ‘New Kuwait’: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the diaspora has filled Kuwait’s canvas with the colours of Indian skills and assured that India has the manpower, skills and technology needed by a “New Kuwait”.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressed a gathering of the Indian community in Kuwait City.

His visit to Kuwait is the first for any Indian PM to this Gulf nation in 43 years. The last PM to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Ahead of his arrival in Kuwait, Modi graciously agreed to meet 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, after a request from his granddaughter Shreya Juneja on X.

Juneja’s post read, “Humble request to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office.” Modi’s response was swift: “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.”