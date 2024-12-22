Kannada Sahitya Sammelana displays ancient scripts, celebrates heritage

MYSURU: A school going boy with curiosity leaned closer to a monitor, trying to decipher an ancient Kannada script displayed on the screen. Beside him, his friends lined up eagerly pointed out the characters, guiding him through the process.

This scene, a mix of wonder and camaraderie, was one of many at the Akshara Bhandara platform that captivated visitors during the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya on Saturday.

The Sammelana witnessed a vibrant spectacle on the second day as curious individuals from all walks of life thronged the Akshara Bhandara stall in the exhibition area. The interactive exhibits captivated attendees with its display of ancient Kannada scripts on large monitors, sparking a sense of pride and wonder in Karnataka’s linguistic heritage.

The Akshara Bhandara platform, aptly named “Treasure of Letters,” transformed the academic study of ancient Kannada scripts into an engaging experience. Developed as the first-of-its-kind software, the platform bridges the gap between history and modernity, offering users access to over 30,000 ancient Kannada characters, revealed a stall manager. “We are sensitising people about our initiative which acts as a platform providing a treasure trove of historical metadata, shedding light on Karnataka’s dynasties, regions, and rulers as well,” he said.

The platform became a focal point of attention, drawing an unending stream of visitors eager to explore its features. Children, many of whom were experiencing the ancient script for the first time, gazed in awe at the intricate characters displayed on the monitors. Meanwhile, elders shared stories of Karnataka’s cultural past, weaving a poignant connection between the past and present.

The interactive gateway also proved to be an invaluable tool for scholars and educators attending the event. Researchers praised its extensive database for providing a comprehensive insight into Karnataka’s epigraphic legacy.

Meanwhile, the Book Mela organised as part of the Sammelana added to the literary charm of the event. Over 150 publication houses and publishers set up stalls, offering Kannada books spanning genres such as novels, short stories, poetry, and essays at discounted prices.

The stalls also featured shirts, keychains, and other merchandise adorned with Kannada words, fonts, and letters, which attracted both young and old visitors alike.