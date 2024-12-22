Love-all start: Sindhu-Sai set for match close to heart

HYDERABAD: There is always a sprinkling of condiments to add flavour to a celebrity marriage. The brouhaha it generates is sometimes bewildering. When P V Sindhu announced her engagement and marriage to a Hyderabad entrepreneur, interest grew as date of marriage neared, especially surrounding the identity of her to-be-husband Venkata Datta Sai.

As Udaipur gets decked up for the marriage on Sunday, Sindhu would be ready for a different match. Something close to her heart and soul.

As the two went about inviting guests, the man who stole Sindhu’s heart was in the limelight as well. Sai is a Hyderabad-based IT professional and Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. His father G T Venkateshwar Rao is the managing director at the same company.

“The two families are friends and have known each other for a long time,” Sindhu’s father P V Ramana told this newspaper over the phone from Udaipur. He explained that the pre-and-post wedding dates have been finalised keeping in mind the next season.

“He is an avid sports follower and an active supporter. Who doesn’t follow sports these days?” asked Ramana.

Sai’s career has been equally dynamic and has a sporting touch too. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance and a Master’s degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.

Sai began at JSW as an intern and later worked as an in-house consultant (2018-19). He then became the managing director of Sour Apple Asset Management while also contributing to Posidex since December 2019.

Sai also managed the Delhi IPL team. Reflecting on the experience, Sai writes: “My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team...”

Match, court, love the words Sindhu would have grown up hearing will now be part of her life when she ties the knot in a royal wedding apparently with Rajasthani flavour in Udaipur – the venue of many a high-profile destination weddings. A reception is slated in Hyderabad a couple of days later.