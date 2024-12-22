‘No grounds to reject Opposition’s no-trust notice against V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’

As per the Article 67(b), “No resolution to remove the Vice-President shall be moved unless at least 14 days’ notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution.”

“There is no question of rejecting a resolution on the 14-day grounds. Article 67(b) simply says that a 14-day notice is required to consider the resolution. That means after 14 days, any day, it may be considered and taken up in the next sitting of the House. There is no set period and the resolution does not lapse,” said Achary.

The no-trust motion moved by the Opposition was rejected by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh on Thursday because a 14-day notice was not given. He ruled it as an act of impropriety, severely flawed and drawn in haste to tarnish Dhankhar’s reputation.

He also said the notice invoked Article 67(b), which mandates the prior notice of at least 14 days for any resolution contemplating the Vice-President’s removal. “Thus the December 10, 2024 notice of intention could permit such a resolution only after December 24, 2024,” he had noted, adding that the current session was set to conclude on December 20.

However, Achary contested the interpretation. “The actual interpretation of Article 67(b) is that the same resolution can be considered in the next session of the House even after the House is adjourned,” he said, adding that the Opposition parties can challenge the decision of the House.