School winter break declared from January 1-15

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Saturday that all government schools in the city will be closed for winter vacation from January 1-15, 2025.

However, students in Classes IX-XII can enhance their academic skills through remedial classes during this break.

The remedial sessions will focus on core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes IX and XI. Classes X and XII will concentrate on revising crucial pre-board topics and practice exam questions.

To ensure all students are informed, the DoE has instructed schools to notify parents and students about the classes through various communication channels, including School Management Committee meetings, student diaries, and SMS.