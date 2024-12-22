School winter break declared from January 1-15

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Saturday that all government schools in the city will be closed for winter vacation from January 1-15, 2025.
However, students in Classes IX-XII can enhance their academic skills through remedial classes during this break.
The remedial sessions will focus on core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes IX and XI. Classes X and XII will concentrate on revising crucial pre-board topics and practice exam questions.
To ensure all students are informed, the DoE has instructed schools to notify parents and students about the classes through various communication channels, including School Management Committee meetings, student diaries, and SMS.
Meanwhile, Delhiites woke again to a chilly morning and dense fog on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of worsening conditions with colder winds and rainfall expected in the coming days. The weather office has forecast light rainfall on December 26, after which the mercury is expected to dip further.
On Friday, the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23°C, which is slightly above normal. However, the city began its day in cold and foggy weather, with a minimum temperature dropping to 7.5°C, maintaining the chill.
The IMD has forecast dense fog over the weekend, which could reduce visibility. While the rain expected after Christmas may briefly improve air quality, colder winds could cause temperatures to drop further.