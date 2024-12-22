Tamil Nadu government won’t press for Governor's removal, says Law Minister S Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI : The state government will not demand Governor RN Ravi’s removal as it might make him more determined to hold onto his position, Law Minister S Regupathy said on Saturday.

Addressing the press here, the minister said, “The governor cannot impose his preferences to place a UGC member in the selection committee for university vice-chancellors. The governor has reportedly stated that the government’s decision will be overturned if taken to court when a UGC member is not present. We will present our arguments and defend our stance legally.”

“If we demand the governor’s removal, he might become even more adamant in continuing in office. Hence, we will not press for his removal,” the minister remarked.

On BJP leader K Annamalai targeting the state government for allowing a “large” public turnout for the recent funeral of SA Basha, the convicted mastermind of the 1998 serial bomb blasts in Coimbatore, Regupathy said, “The government cannot prevent people from attending his funeral.”

While responding to the recent murder of an advocate near court premises in Tirunelveli, the minister said, “Murders and crimes cannot always be anticipated. What matters is how the government responds once a crime occurs.”