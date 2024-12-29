Ex-forest minister’s son grilled by ED in Corbett tree felling

DEHRADUN: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the family of Uttarakhand’s former Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat for land fraud and illegal tree felling in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

After questioning his wife, Deepti Rawat, and close associate Lakshmi Rana, Harak’s son, Tushit Rawat, was summoned for similar inquiries.

According to sources, Tushit was questioned on Friday for nearly eight hours. The ED focused its inquiries on the registration of two power of attorney documents related to the construction of the Doon Institute of Medical Sciences under the Shri Purna Devi Memorial Trust and matters concerning the Corbett Tiger Safari scam.

Birendra Singh Kandari and Narendra Kumar Walia allegedly registered two power of attorney documents in a criminal conspiracy case. However, the court had annulled the sale deeds related to the land in question.